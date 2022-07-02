Defending champion Novak Djokovic will meet wild card Tim van Rijthoven on Centre Court as Wimbledon enters the fourth round on Sunday.

This year, the long-standing tradition of a mid-tournament rest day has been scrapped as home favourite Heather Watson is hoping to pull off another upset when she takes on Jule Niemeier before Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcarez square off.

But arguably the match-up of the day is Djokovic vs Van Rijthoven. The Dutchman is in the form of his life, winning his eighth successive match when he overcame Georgian 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili to set up this momentous match with the world No.3.

Van Rijthoven made the headlines last month when he stunned world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the final of the ‘s-Hertogenbosch having never won an ATP Tour main-draw match prior to the tournament.

Djokovic, searching for a seventh Wimbledon title, has won 24 straight games on grass and easily dismantled fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 last time out.

Meanwhile, world No.121 Watson will have to overcome the odds if she’s to reach the quarter-final as she meets world No. 97 Niemeier.

After 42 attempts of not making it to the fourth round, Watson whipped the crowd into a frenzy by beating Kaja Juvan 7-6 6-2 on Thursday. But Niemeier, a powerful player from the baseline, represents a different challenge altogether.

The highly-rated Alcaraz is also in action on Centre Court where he goes toe-to-toe with fellow bright talent Sinner, who is the 10th seed.

TOP MATCH – DJOKOVIC V VAN RIJTHOVEN

Djokovic will meet an unfamiliar opponent in Van Rijthoven as he looks to keep his bid for a fourth consecutive title at Wimbledon on track.

The Dutchman has carried his rich vein of form into Wimbledon, defeating Federico Delbonis, Reilly Opelka and Nikoloz Basilashvili – but he will have to find an even higher level to trouble the Serb.

Djokovic has dropped just seven games in the tournament so far and will be confident of making light work of his high-flying opponent on Sunday.

POTENTIAL UPSET - NORRIE V PAUL

The last man standing when it comes to representing Great Britain, Norrie is carrying the hopes of a nation on his back. He thrashed Steve Johnson in straight sets on Centre Court to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam - and 30th-seed Tommy Paul, from the USA, is next up.

On paper, the British No.1 is the strong favourite to reach the quarter-finals but Paul has already eased past fellow left-handed opponents on his debut at Wimbledon with wins against Fernando Verdasco, Adrian Mannarino and Jiri Vesely - and Norrie is going to have his hands full even if he has the crowd firmly behind him.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES

CENTRE COURT – 13.30

1. Heather Watson v Jule Niemeier

2. Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Novak Djokovic v Tim Van Rijthoven

NO.1 COURT – 13:00

1. Tatjana Maria v Jelena Ostapenko

2. Cameron Norrie v Tommy Paul

3. Elise Mertens v Ons Jabeur

NO.2 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Marie Bouzkova v Caroline Garcia

2. David Goffin v Frances Tiafoe

