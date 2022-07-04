Defending champion Novak Djokovic will meet 10th seed Jannik Sinner on Centre Court as Wimbledon enters the quarter-final stage on Tuesday.

Sinner has a spring in his step after upsetting fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz , overcoming the teen sensation in four energy-sapping sets after spurning match-point opportunities at crucial points in the third set.

He managed to get the job done comprehensively - 6-3 in the fourth - and he earns a crack at Djokovic as the pair open play on Centre Court.

Ons Jabeur outclassed 24th seed Elise Mertens in straight sets - 7-6 6-4 - to make her way into the quarter-finals, and the big-hitting Tunisian faces off against the unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova, who overcame Emma Raducanu's conquerer Caroline Garcia in the fourth round.

Bouzkova isn't this deep in the tournament by chance, however. She overcame her tricky first round in three sets against seventh seed Danielle Collins, and her hot streak of form has continued, with dominant displays in her last three matches, not dropping a set since her encounter with the American.

On Court No.1, Cameron Norrie faces David Goffin after the British No. 1 played superbly to dispatch Tommy Paul in straight sets , seeing off the American 30th seed with some outstanding hitting, 6-4 7-5 6-4.

Preceding them is the match-up of the unseeded Germans: Tatjana Maria, who has stunned fifth seed Maria Sakkari and 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko respectively in her last two outings, faces her compatriot Jule Niemeier, who dumped out home favourite Heather Watson with some brutal groundstrokes on Centre Court on Sunday.

She also outclassed second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round, and both are in fine form as they take to the second show court.

TOP MATCH – DJOKOVIC V SINNER

Djokovic will meet another big-hitter in Sinner as he gears up for another last-eight apperance on the SW19 grass.

The Italian showed his power in the last round against Alcaraz, and displayed his returning ability when he beat John Isner, who had defeated Andy Murray in his previous match.

Djokovic has shown lapses in his game in this tournament, dropping the odd set here and there, but he will still prove to be Sinner's sternest test to date.

POTENTIAL UPSET - NORRIE V GOFFIN

The last man standing when it comes to representing Great Britain, Norrie is carrying the hopes of a nation on his back. He thrashed Steve Johnson in straight sets on Centre Court to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam, and he's made the quarters after a flawless display against Johnson's compatriot Tommy Paul.

On paper, the British No.1 is the strong favourite to reach the semi-finals here as Goffin is unseeded, but the Belgian is a crafty player and still has the ability to defeat the best on his day. Norrie may have youthful exuberance and stamina amongst his greatest traits, but Goffin has his wisdom on the court, and the Briton will have to be at his tactical best to reach the last four.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES

CENTRE COURT – 13.30

1. Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner

2. Marie Bouzkova v Ons Jabeur

NO.1 COURT – 13:00

1. Tatjana Maria v Jule Niemeier

2. Cameron Norrie v David Goffin

