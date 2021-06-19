Heather Watson is through to the semi-finals of the Birmingham Classic with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Croatia's Donna Vekic.

The Brit wrapped up victory in one hour and 13 minutes with a convincing display.

Watson twice broke the Vekic serve on her opening two service games to go 2-1 up before impressing on her own serve.

She slammed down four aces and won 100 per cent of her first serve points en route to taking the opening set in half an hour.

The 29-year-old capitalised on her momentum by breaking Vekic in the opening game of the second set before doing so again in the fifth game to go 5-1 up.

Watson then secured a place in the semi-final on her second match point to register arguably her biggest win since beating Kristyna Plsikova in the second round of the Australian Open in January 2020.

“It feels awesome," Watson said afterwards. "I think that’s the best tennis I’ve played in a long time so I’m really happy.

"I got a bit nervous at the end and Donna really made we work for it but it gives me a lot of confidence that I got over the line there."

