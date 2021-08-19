Simona Halep has withdrawn from the second round of the WTA Cincinnati Open with a thigh injury.

The fifth seed Romanian and former world number one was set to face American Jessica Pegula but withdrew after suffering an injury in her first round win over Poland's Magda Linette.

"After feeling a sharp pain in my right adductor during the match yesterday, I called the physio and, with heavy taping, was able to carry on and win." Said Halep.

"Unfortunately, a scan this morning showed that I have a small tear in the adductor and, there, it would be too risky for me to play this evening.

"I will rest up and do everything I can to be ready for the US Open. To the fans in Cincinnati, it was beautiful to see you again."

Halep had only just returned to the court after suffering an injury in Rome that forced her to miss out on Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics. She now faces a race to be fit for the US Open, the only Grand Slam where she is yet to reach the final, having won at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros and finishing as a beaten finalist at the Australian Open. Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was a semi-final appearance in 2015. The tournament begins on August 30th.

Pegula received a walkover into the next round of the Cincinnati Open where she will play Karolina Pliskova

Elsewhere, Naomi Osaka beat Coco Gauff 4-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the round of 16 , with Angelique Kerber, 2020 champion Victoria Azarenka, Belinda Bencic, Petra Kvitova and Ashleigh Barty also progressing in what it is setting up to be an all-star line-up in the next round.

