Emma Raducanu’s impressive form at the Cincinnati Open was brought to an end by Jessica Pegula who beat the British No. 1 7-5 6-4.

Raducanu had two of her best victories of the year earlier in the week when she beat Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka , dropping just six games in total.

Pegula’s heavy hitting overwhelmed Raducanu with the 19-year-old making 21 unforced errors and made some mistakes at key moments.

"This week was a great step for me," she said. "In the past year it's probably like the first tournament or like one of the few tournaments that I have actually started going for my shots more.

"This week I kind of just was like, 'look, I'm just going to try, I don't care if I make errors, like it's fine, but I'm just going to overhit if anything'.

"I'm pretty proud of how I did this week, and I think it's a great step to move forward."

Raducanu will now prepare for the defence of her US Open title with the tournament starting on August 29 from Flushing Meadows.

The teenager says she has played all the aspects of her game “pretty well” but is still trying to “find the balance” to put everything together.

"It is definitely relieving, because I feel like I'm swinging with the same sort of freedom as I probably had, more similar to last year," she added.

"So it feels really good. I think that I can really take it as a positive week, and I actually feel like I'm heading in a good direction again."

Norrie through to quarter-finals

In the men’s draw of the Cincinnati Masters, Cameron Norrie kept British hopes alive with a dominant victory over Ben Shelton.

They will be joined by world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, John Isner and Borna Coric in the last eight.

