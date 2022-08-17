Emma Raducanu made it back-to-back defeats of former world number ones with a stunning victory over Victoria Azarenka at the Cincinnati Open.

Raducanu saw off the legendary Serena Williams on Tuesday before this latest match in Ohio against two-time major champion Azarenka, and she was in similarly brutal form, demolishing the Belarussian for the loss of just two games in a little over an hour.

Ad

Raducanu, who will face home hope Jessica Pegula in the last 16, has been questioned throughout the last year since winning the US Open, as she has battled injury, coaching changes and a loss of form.

WTA Cincinnati ‘A true honour’ – Raducanu beats Williams in Cincinnati 12 HOURS AGO

But speaking on court afterwards, she said she has come to take those criticisms with a pinch of salt.

Raducanu said: "I think I've realised in the last year that people are going to talk regardless of what you do.

"Things that I do are maybe more amplified because of my situation.

"But I've just learned to zone in internally.

"I didn't really show any emotion [in her two matches in the tournament], I didn't let myself get high or low, I was just one level and I think that helped.

"I was playing a great match for sure. I had to stay focussed throughout and I was really pleased with how I dug in."

After the near-three hour slugfest between Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray that had gone before , it was all change in the first set on Center Court as Raducanu stormed out of the blocks, picking up where she left off against Williams by racking up back-to-back bagels in the tournament, both against former champions of the tournament.

Azarenka bellowed to herself that she just wanted to get "one ball in court" as a mistake-laden display - containing 16 unforced errors - gave her no chance against Raducanu's efficiency, especially on serve where the Brit won 16 points to her opponent's paltry five.

And Azarenka was broken every time she stepped up to the line, looking uncertain on her serve in the face of Raducanu's fearsome returning, with the 19-year-old sealing the opener 6-0 in just 27 minutes.

It was only the 10th bagel Azarenka had suffered in her entire 19-year professional career spanning nearly 800 matches.

The Belarussian took a lengthy bathroom break at the end of the set but it was more one-way traffic when she re-emerged, with Raducanu's wide serve on the deuce side - as it had been against Williams - winning her a slew of free points.

The crowd were almost stunned into silence with Azarenka - despite her status as a former world No. 1 - giving them no hint that a contest could be on the cards.

By the ninth game Azarenka had won just six points on serve in total, and it was painful viewing as a double fault saw the 33-year-old go 3-0 down in the second set.

Raducanu was looking composed in the face of her opponent's obvious difficulties, although it was hard to gauge how much of the remarkably one-sided match was down to her quality or the paucity of Azarenka's play.

3-0 became 4-0, but Azarenka did at least stem the tide to get on the board at 4-1 and avoid a double bagel.

Two holds followed to leave Raducanu on the brink at 5-2 ahead but - out of nowhere - Azarenka brought up two break points.

However, Raducanu was equal to them, saving them both with blistering forehand winners and then serving her way to the win.

US Open When is the US Open? How to watch tournament and who is playing YESTERDAY AT 10:27