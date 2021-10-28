Emma Raducanu is into the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open with a straight sets victory over Romania's Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-4.

After beating Polona Hercog 4-6 7-5 6-1 on Tuesday, the 18-year-old Brit produced her second successive victory with relative ease.

Raducanu will play Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the quarter-finals.

"It was so good to play against a Romanian," Raducanu said in English in her post-match interview.

"I loved playing against Ana who was a hard opponent. It's taking me some time to find my feet still. I'm taking some learnings from every match I play. I'm not the finished product yet.

"I'm learning from every match and I'm really enjoying the experience so far."

The first set was relatively straightforward for Raducanu, breaking the Bodgan serve in the second game before going on to win her remaining four service games.

The world number 106 caused more problems in the second, breaking Raducanu's serve in the opening game.

But the 18-year-old's serving and forehand proved to be too strong for Bogdan as she clawed a break back to make it 2-2 before going 4-3 up in a tense seventh game.

Raducanu made light work of her final service game, sealing the victory with a love hold.

