Emma Raducanu says that she is learning to coach herself and will not hurry a long-term appointment.

The US Open champion has been seeking a replacement for Andrew Richardson after parting company with the former British professional in the weeks following her stunning triumph in New York.

Raducanu has had a trial with Esteban Carril, former coach of Johanna Konta, this week ahead of her campaign at the Transylvania Open in Romania.

A partnership with Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) national coach Jeremy Bates did not extend beyond an opening match exit at Indian Wells.

The 18-year-old revealed on the eve of the tournament that she will continue to trial coaches ahead of a potential appointment before the start of the 2022 season and a maiden tilt at the Australian Open.

However Raducanu believes that it is important that she is able to thrive independently.

"I think having a coach is great. But once again you are on your own on the court," Raducanu explained.

I don't think it's great to be dependent. You need to coach yourself. It's something I'm learning.

"Sometimes it won't always work, like in Indian Wells, but in the long term if I keep doing that then I will be better in the situations in the future.

"I had a couple of trials this last week. I had a trial with Esteban. But I also had trials with others.

"I am feeling optimistic about trying to have something in place for the off-season and the Australian Open."

Raducanu faces Polona Hercog first at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca.

She is the third seed and makes a return to the country of her father.

Raducanu's grandmother still lives in the Romanian capital of Bucharest and she has fond memories of the nation.

"I love Romania. I used to come once or twice a year to visit my grandmother, who lives in Bucharest, while growing up. It is an hour's flight from here.

"The welcome I got was really, really nice and I always love coming back."

