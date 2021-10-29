British teenager Emma Raducanu suffered a 6-2 6-1 defeat to Marta Kostyuk in the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open on Friday night.

Raducanu is adjusting to life in the spotlight after her remarkable US Open victory earlier in the season, which came on the back of her emergence at Wimbledon when she reached the fourth round.

Ad

However her Ukrainian opponent proved to be too much in what was a relatively straightforward win for her fellow teenager, as the 19-year-old hammered Raducanu 6-2 in the first set before taking the second by an even more comfortable 6-1 margin.

WTA Cluj-Napoca 'I'm not the finished product' - Raducanu eases into Transylvania Open quarter-finals YESTERDAY AT 14:31

Kostyuk dominated the service game with four aces to the 18-year-old Briton’s zero, and with five break points from eight chances, she showed the ruthlessness required to stake a claim for a semi-final appearance on Saturday in Romania.

Kostyuk will face the tournament favourite, Romanian Simona Halep. The former world number one secured her passage to the semis earlier on Friday. She defeated compatriot Jaqueline Cristiane with a routine 6-1 6-1 victory.

WTA Cluj-Napoca Raducanu: Be a little patient with me 26/10/2021 AT 07:38