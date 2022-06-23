Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams have withdrawn from WTA Eastbourne due to the Tunisian picking up a right knee injury.

Jabeur and Williams joined forces for the Wimbledon warm-up event on the south coast of England in what was Serena's first tournament since suffering an injury at Wimbledon last year.

The pair were due to play Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette in the semi-finals, but Jabeur's injury means the Serbian and the Pole will receive a bye into the final.

The duo agreed their partnership was flourishing after reaching the semi-finals.

"I think we played much better today,” Williams said. “Although I thought we played really good together yesterday too but Ons really held me up today.

"She was playing so good. I was looking up to her and was thinking 'wow she is playing so great' so it's good."

Jabeur responded, saying she’s “getting used” to playing with her 40-year-old partner.

"I'm getting used to this really," she said.

Williams' attention will now turn to Wimbledon where she has been awarded a wild card.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion will be bidding to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

