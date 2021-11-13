Paula Badosa caused a stir in the WTA World Tour Finals as she upset the odds to beat Maria Sakkari 7-6 6-4 in Gudalajara.

The Spaniard produced a devastating display to dispastch her Greek counterpart with ease, and despite a staunch fightback from the fourth seed in the second set, it would prove not enough to stop Badosa sealing a huge win to build on her dominating 6-4 6-0 victory over Aryna Sabalenka. The seventh seed held firm to serve out the match in a tense final game, as she qualifies for the semi-finals.

Ad

WTA Finals 'You don’t have to be a top junior to make it to the top' - Sakkari on her rise 10 HOURS AGO

We've seen Sakkari's serve improve drastically coming up to the end of the season, and it was on show in her commanding 6-2 6-4 victory over Iga Swiatek, but it was breached crucially by Badosa in the second of this one, as the Greek struggled to claw the match back.

Paula Badosa (WTA Finals 2021) Image credit: Getty Images

She fought valiantly in the dying embers, saving a number of match points against her, but Badosa was able to wear her down and finally put the game to bed as she tops the Chichen-Itza group with two wins from two.

It's a real statement of intent from the Spaniard, and it makes Sakkari's match with Aryna Sabalenka all the more interesting.

WTA Finals Sakkari starts campaign with dominant win over Swiatek 11/11/2021 AT 21:52