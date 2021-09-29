Emma Raducanu has been handed a wildcard for the Indian Wells main draw as she retains hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Mexico.

The 18-year-old, who began the year ranked at number 345 in the world (the 11th best British woman), is now at number 22 , but the entry list for Indian Wells was published during the US Open, prior to her meteoric rise.

The popular tournament, which is often referred to informally as 'the fifth Grand Slam', takes place in California from October 4-17 and will be the Brit's first event since her triumph at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu has also entered WTA tournaments in Russia and Romania in October as she targets a place at the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, something which would represent yet another remarkable achievement.

She is currently 14th in the race to secure a spot at the illustrious event, and she requires just under 400 points to place within the top eight.

Raducanu's prospects improved further after it was announced on Tuesday that world number one Ashleigh Barty had withdrawn from Indian Wells , with her prospects of playing at the WTA Finals seemingly in doubt.

The Wimbledon champion last played at the US Open, where she was knocked out in the third round, and has been away from home since March, along with her team, following the Australian Open.

Despite being alongside the 47-year-old for the stunning win at just her second Grand Slam, Raducanu said she believed that she now needed a coach with more WTA Tour experience to enable her to build on her breakthrough success.

"Where I was at after Wimbledon, I was ranked around 200 in the world and, at the time, I thought Andrew would be a great coach to trial," Raducanu explained.

"We went to the States but never did I even dream of winning the US Open and having the run I did; now I'm ranked 22 in the world, which is pretty crazy to me.

"I feel like at this stage in my career, and playing the top players in the world, I realised I really need someone right now that has had that WTA Tour experience at the high levels.

Especially right now, because I'm so new to it, I really need someone to guide me who's already been through that.

