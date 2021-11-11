Everyone has now played at least one match at the 2021 WTA Finals with the year-end tournament in full swing. There will be no shortage of action on day three in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Karolina Pliskova and Anett Kontaveit will start the day’s play with both players looking to build on the victories they claimed in their opening group matches at the tournament.

Ad

Later in the evening, number two seed Barbora Krejcikova and former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza will face each other as they look to get some points on the board.

WTA Finals Six first-timers, but whose run to WTA Finals is most surprising? YESTERDAY AT 06:42

CONTEXT

Played on outdoor hard courts at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Guadalajara, the prestigious event brings the curtain down on the WTA tour for the year. $5,000,000 will be awarded to the winner along with 1,500 ranking points.

Raducanu hits red carpet with Hollywood stars for James Bond premiere

MATCH OF THE DAY

In terms of stature, the match between Krejcikova and Muguruza is the one to watch out for, but Pliskova and Kontaveit could put on a better show. Kontaveit could be the surprise package of the whole tournament.

Having scraped qualification as the number eight seed, the Estonian has now won 11 consecutive matches, while the experienced Pliskova, playing at her fifth WTA Finals, is in good shape. This could be where the real battle is.

ORDER OF PLAY - NOVEMBER 12

ESTADIO TENIS AKRON (PLAY STARTS 8PM UK TIME)

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Anett Kontaveit (8)

Ena Shibahara/Shuko Aoyama v Demi Schuurs/Nicole Melichar-Martinez

Barbora Krejcikova (2) v Garbine Muguruza (6)

Zhang Shuai/Samantha Stosur v Darija Jurak/Andreja Klepac

WTA Finals Sabalenka, Swiatek in same group at WTA Finals 09/11/2021 AT 09:13