Maria Sakkari started her WTA Finals campaign with a dominant 6-2 6-4 over Iga Swiatek.

Sakkari grabbed the first break in the third game of the opening set, making the most of a series of unforced errors from Swiatek to edge ahead.

The former French Open champion had an opportunity to break back at 15-40 in the sixth game of the set, but Sakkari was able to grind out the hold to maintain her advantage at 4-2.

This proved to be a decisive moment in the first set as Sakkari grabbed the double break in the very next game as the Greek, who had more aggression and conviction than her opponent, clinched it 6-2.

Sakkari had chances to break early in the second set only for Swiatek to stay on serve even as she struggled to cut out the errors.

Those errors caught up with the Pole once more as two double faults contributed to another break of serve by Sakkari as the world number six took full control of the match, a set and a break up.

Swiatek looked uncomfortable throughout and was visibly emotional in the final game as Sakkari served out a straight sets victory in Group Chichen Itza.

