The 2021 WTA Finals continue on Day 2 as the great and good of women’s tennis gather in Guadalajara, Mexico for the final major event of the season.

Play gets under way at 8pm GMT (2pm local time) with Maria Sakkari up against former French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the opening match of Group Chichen Itza.

This will be followed by a doubles match before top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Indian Wells winner Paula Badosa in a contest that could swing either way.

CONTEXT

Played on outdoor hard courts at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Guadalajara, the prestigious event brings the curtain down on the WTA tour for the year. $5,000,000 will be awarded to the winner along with 1,500 ranking points.

MATCH OF THE DAY

With Ashleigh Barty not involved, Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player at this year’s WTA Finals. The Belarussian has enjoyed an excellent season, although she is still waiting for her breakthrough at Grand Slam level. Victory at the year-end finals would underline how Sabalenka is ready to take that next step, but in Badosa she will face a player high on confidence after her recent triumph at Indian Wells.

ORDER OF PLAY - NOVEMBER 11

ESTADIO TENIS AKRON (PLAY STARTS 8PM UK TIME)

Maria Sakkari (4) v Iga Swiatek (5)

Hsieh Su-wei/Elise Mertens v Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk

Aryna Sabalenka (1) v Paula Badosa (7)

Katerina Siniakova/Barbora Krejcikova v Sharon Fichman/Giuliana Olmos

