Dates and schedule
The WTA Finals get underway on Wednesday, November 10 with the round robin.
The semi-finals of both the singles and doubles take place on Tuesday, November 16.
The finals of the singles and doubles bring the event to a close on Wednesday, November 17.
Where is it being held?
The WTA Finals are taking place at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The season-ending event was supposed to be played in Shenzhen, China, but it was switched to Mexico due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Which players have made the top eight?
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Karolina Pliskova
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Iga Swiatek
- Maria Sakkari
- Garbine Muguruza
- Paula Badosa
- Anett Kontaveit
Which doubles players have made the top eight?
- Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova
- Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara
- Hseih Su-Wei and Elise Mertens
- Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs
- Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai
- Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk
- Darija Jurak and Andrej Klepac
- Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos
No Raducanu or Barty?
While Britain's Emma Raducanu had an outside shot of qualifying after her improbable triumph at the US Open in September, it was not quite to be for the 18-year-old.
Raducanu is playing at WTA Linz this week rather than the WTA Finals, and is focusing on her preparations for the 2022 Australian Open in January.
Meanwhile, Ash Barty decided not to defend her WTA Finals title after ending her season early due to the quarantine rules in Australia.
The Queenslander said she does not want to "compromise" her preparations for January's Grand Slam in Melbourne.
Despite winning five titles in 2021, including her maiden Wimbledon triumph, Barty has not played since the US Open.
