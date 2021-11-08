Dates and schedule

The WTA Finals get underway on Wednesday, November 10 with the round robin.

The semi-finals of both the singles and doubles take place on Tuesday, November 16.

The finals of the singles and doubles bring the event to a close on Wednesday, November 17.

Where is it being held?

The WTA Finals are taking place at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Which players have made the top eight?

Aryna Sabalenka

Karolina Pliskova

Barbora Krejcikova

Iga Swiatek

Maria Sakkari

Garbine Muguruza

Paula Badosa

Anett Kontaveit

Which doubles players have made the top eight?

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara

Hseih Su-Wei and Elise Mertens

Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs

Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai

Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk

Darija Jurak and Andrej Klepac

Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos

No Raducanu or Barty?

While Britain's Emma Raducanu had an outside shot of qualifying after her improbable triumph at the US Open in September, it was not quite to be for the 18-year-old.

The Queenslander said she does not want to "compromise" her preparations for January's Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Despite winning five titles in 2021, including her maiden Wimbledon triumph, Barty has not played since the US Open.

