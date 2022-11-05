Maria Sakkari delivered another superb performance to beat Ons Jabeur 6-2 6-3, which eliminated the Tunisian at the WTA Finals.

However, her hopes were over when she lost the opening set, before Sakkari continued to dominate and qualified as group winner.

“I think I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” said the world No. 5.

“I’m trusting myself. I’m just fearless on the court. I’m enjoying myself here. There’s no secret behind how I’m playing, it was about time to start playing good again.

“I’m just very happy that it’s actually happening here.”

Sakkari avoids Swiatek in semi-finals

Sakkari, who is yet to drop a set in Fort Wort, will meet either Caroline Garcia or Daria Kasatkina in the semi-finals, with the pair playing each other in a winner takes all final group match on Saturday night.

Looking at who has played best this week, a Sakkari v Swiatek final is the most likely outcome after the Greek became just the eighth player to win all her round-robin matches in straight sets, since the re-introduced in 2003.

Swiatek could make it nine players should she beat Coco Gauff in two sets in the final group match, which starts on Sunday at midnight (Saturday night).

