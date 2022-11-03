World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-2 at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
Garcia took a 2-1 lead early on in the first set after forcing some mistakes from Swiatek.
The Polish star overcame the pressure quite quickly, taking a 3-2 lead before seeing out the first set.
In the second set, it was all Swiatek, whose serve was just too strong for Garcia to contain.
On Friday, the group stages will continue as Coco Gauff takes on Daria Kasatkina and Jessica Pegula faces off against Aryna Sabalenka.
