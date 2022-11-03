Ons Jabeur beat Jessica Pegula 1-6 6-3 6-3 in sensational style to win her first game at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.
The Tunisian lost her opening match to Aryna Sabalenka, and after falling a set behind in her second tie against Pegula, gave a great response to claw her way back into the contest.
Pegula, who also lost her first match in a hotly contested dual with Maria Sakkari, posted a dominant opening set on the board as Jabeur headed for a second successive defeat.
The pressure didn’t seem to phase the Wimbledon runner-up, who dug deep as her quality finally began to shine through.
She went on to win the following two sets to make history, and become the first Tunisian to win a match at the WTA Finals.
