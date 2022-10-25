The WTA Finals are set to get underway next week in Fort Worth, Texas.

The world's leading eight women's singles players from 2022 will line up to battle it out for the year-end title that was won last year in Guadalajara by Garbine Muguruza, who beat Anett Kontaveit in the final.

In a sign of how quickly the sport can change, neither of those players will feature in this season's edition, with Muguruza's slide down the rankings particularly puzzling

Instead, the likes of Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur have starred this year and will look to get past world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who goes into the tournament as the heavy favourite.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming event, which also features the eight best doubles teams of the season.

When do the WTA Finals take place?

The WTA Finals are taking place between October 31 and November 7.

Where are the WTA Finals being held?

The event is being held in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena, a 14,000-capacity indoor venue with a temporary hard-court surface.

Who has qualified for the WTA Finals?

The eight singles players to have qualified are: Swiatek, Jabeur, Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari.

The eight doubles pairings to have qualified are: Gauff and Pegula, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan, Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs, and Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

How does the WTA Finals format work?

The eight singles players are split into two groups of four, with the same logic applying to the doubles event.

From there, the top two in each group go through to the semi-finals, with the winner of the two semi-finals meeting in the final.

The total prize money for the tournament is £4.4m.

How can I watch the WTA Finals?

The event will be televised on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing?

Raducanu has had a difficult 2022 which has seen her drop down from a career-high ranking of No. 10 in July to her current position at No. 76, largely due to the ranking points from her momentous 2021 US Open win dropping off her record.

Raducanu recently split with her latest coach Dmitry Tursunov and will hope for a more settled route into the 2023 season after contracting Covid-19 late in 2021, something that hindered her preparations for 2022.

