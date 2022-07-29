When it comes to winning streaks the end is always usually more memorable than the beginning.

While she didn’t conquer Wimbledon, Swiatek has been THE player on the WTA Tour this season, winning six titles, including the French Open, stacking up a tour-leading 48 victories, and recording the longest WTA winning streak this century. Had the tour stayed on clay after the French Open – or switched straight to hard courts – then Swiatek might still be riding her unbeaten run, but the switch to grass, a surface Swiatek is yet to fully assert herself on, levelled the playing field.

Four weeks after her loss to Cornet, Swiatek is the overwhelming favourite to lift a seventh title of 2022 on clay in Warsaw, where the next highest-ranked player is her quarter-final opponent world No. 45 Caroline Garcia. Swiatek has looked in impressive form on her return, dropping just eight games in her first two matches. She has spoken several times this year about closing chapters on different stages of the season, but the post-Wimbledon summer feels almost like a different book.

"I had a break after Wimbledon but I pretty quickly forgot about it because I trained really hard,” reflected Swiatek this week.

“We had a small pre-season before this tournament. So physically I feel great. Mentally I had some challenges, like having that exhibition match in Krakow, which was really emotional. Mentally, it was crazy all that happened there."

Before playing the Poland Open, Swiatek hosted the ‘Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine’ charity exhibition event in Krakow.

The 21-year-old was joined by former world No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska, Ukrainian world No. 43 Elina Svitolina, former Ukrainian ATP player Sergiy Stakhovsky and rising Polish junior Martyn Pawelski, playing mixed doubles and singles. The event raised over 400,000 euros for three organisations that have worked to provide relief and aid to Ukrainian children.

“I’ve never done this before, changing surfaces two days before the tournament,” said Swiatek, having played on hard courts in Krakow and then clay in Warsaw.

“I’m happy to have done this very smoothly, but the next matches will show whether I can keep it up. When it comes to playing on the Centre Court, it’s a huge pleasure. I’m happy so many people came, so many people are interested in tennis. I think it’s changed a lot over the past few years in Poland. My secondary goal [for this event] is to promote tennis in Poland.”

As well as giving Polish tennis a boost, Swiatek is providing a timely reminder of what a force she has become. While Wimbledon did not go her way, she is now 18 matches unbeaten on clay and seems to be into her stride again ahead of the North American hard swing. The world No. 1 looks set to miss next week’s tournaments in Washington DC and San Jose, but will play the WTA 1000 events in Toronto (August 8) and Cincinnati (August 15), before the US Open (August 29). Swiatek has developed into such an all-conquering player this season that it seems slightly odd that the summer schedule is still relatively new ground for her; she’s only played the Canadian Open once in 2019 and in three visits to the Western & Southern Open she’s only won one match. Even the US Open she has only played three times.

But there’s no doubt she is the one to beat over the next six weeks. The gap between Swiatek and the field remains huge – nearly 4,000 points on the WTA rankings and even more on the Race to the WTA Finals – and as impressive as she has been on clay this year, Swiatek has also established herself as the dominant player on hard courts. Her 37-match winning run started in Doha, before she won Indian Wells and then swept to victory at the Miami Open without dropping a set. When she does next step onto a hard court she will be bidding for her 18th straight win on the surface.

Could the decision to switch back to clay before transitioning to hard courts backfire? Most of the top players opt not to return to clay after Wimbledon, preferring instead to take time off and prepare for the second half of the season, which is almost entirely played on hard courts. But three-time Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin does not expect the transition to be problematic for Swiatek.

“She’s playing at home and it’s nice to get that love as the No. 1 player and I don’t think it will be tough for Iga,” she told Tennis Channel.

“She won’t play next week so she will have that week to transition from clay to hard, for me that’s the easiest transition, from grass to hard or clay to hard, the way round is more difficult. It won’t be difficult and she’s happy to be home.”

Only time will tell whether this is the start of another Swiatek streak, but chances are there will be plenty more wins to follow after this week in Warsaw.

