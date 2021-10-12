Lucky loser Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed the biggest upset of this year’s BNP Paribas Open as she beat top seed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets.

World No 115 Haddad Maia had lost in the final round of qualifying, but got a second chance after the withdrawal of No 29 seed Nadia Podoroska.

She is making the most of the opportunity as she beat world No 3 Pliskova 6-3 7-5 in two hours and four minutes to reach the last 16.

Indian Wells Indian Wells order of play - Murray faces Zverev, Swiatek, Tsitsipas in action AN HOUR AGO

“I'm very happy with my win and my work today,” she said. “It was very tough conditions for both of us. It was very windy. I didn't serve that well but I was returning well. I was doing my best.

"I think the key was my resilience in my mental game. Now I'm proud of myself, of my work, and I'm going to prepare and get ready for tomorrow against [Annett] Kontaveit.”

Anett Kontaveit reached the last 16 after beating defending champion Bianca Andreescu in straight sets.

Kontaveit improved her head-to-head record against the Canadian to 3-0 as she won 7-6(5) 6-3 to advance.

"It was extremely close throughout the match and I was just trying to stay tough. I was ready for a tough match," said Kontaveit. "She's such a good player, such a great competitor, so I knew it wasn't going to be over until it was really over."

Paula Badosa produced an impressive performance in windy conditions to beat 15th seed Coco Gauff 6-2 6-2.

The 27th seed will next face French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who continued her strong summer with a 6-2 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova.

"Barbora, we are very good friends," said Badosa. "We practice a lot. We played as well. She's doing an amazing year. Insane. She's a very talented player, so I know it's going to be a very, very tough match."

Angelique Kerber reached the last 16 at Indian Wells for the sixth time as she beat Daria Kasatkina 6-2 1-6 6-4 while Ons Jabeur powered her way past 22nd seed Danielle Collins 6-1 6-3 in just an hour and 13 minutes.

Indian Wells Indian Wells order of play - Evans, Norrie, Medvedev, Andreescu in Monday's action 18 HOURS AGO