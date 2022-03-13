Amanda Anisimova retired in the middle of her Indian Wells second round match against Leylah Fernandez after failing to convert four match points.

The 20-year-old, who beat wildcard Emma Navarro in straight sets to reach the second round, took the opening set 6-2 and was 40-0 and 5-4 up in the second before the US Open finalist came back to take the tie-break 7-0.

With the match about to head to a third set decider, Anisimova walked up to the umpire to say she was retiring.

"Can you wait for supervisor because it's all of a sudden let's wait,” the umpire said.

"Amanda please wait for the supervisor, thank you."

Anisimova was already walking off court before the umpire could contact the match supervisor.

She then said to the radio: "Amanda wants to retire, she says she's really sick please come to the court as soon as possible.

The American walked off court. The umpire turned to the Fernandez and said: "OK, Layla it's finished"

There had been questions about Anisimova’s mental state heading into Indian Wells.

Her coach Darren Cahill told her after their first practice ahead of the Masters tournament that he could no longer continue working with her. He said he could no longer commit to the demands of the tour.

Darren Cahill & Amanda Anisimova Image credit: Eurosport

Cahill, who used to work with Simona Halep, had been Anisimova's coach since the start of the 2022 season, helping her to victory at the Melbourne Summer Set 2; a WTA 250 tournament.

Anisimova knocked out Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open before losing to world No. 1 Ash Barty at the round of 16 stage.

Anisimova won The Eisenhower Cup – a Indian Wells warmup event – last week.

The No.18 seed Fernandez said after the match: "When she told me she was sick, the first thing that came to mind is I hope she’s feeling better and we can have another match like this one."

