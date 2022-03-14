Emma Raducanu has revealed a 'tough' physical issue she has been struggling with after her defeat to Petra Martic at Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old struggled for consistency and rhythm – particularly on serve as she was broken eight times – in what ended up being a frustrating 6-7(3) 6-4 7-5 defeat in two hours and 49 minutes.

Ad

Raducanu erred when serving for the match as the doughty Martic fought back to win the encounter and reach the last 16 in the Californian desert.

WTA Indian Wells Raducanu suffers another early exit as Martic fights back to progress 13 HOURS AGO

The Brit, who was seeking to win consecutive matches at a WTA tournament for only the second time since her fairytale run to the US Open title in September, later spoke about an issue she had been contending with.

"I think it's just part of not playing and having so much stop-start and having five, six days to prepare for matches and then playing at that intensity," Raducanu told the BBC

"It was a tough one not being able to serve full out so I was having to work so hard just to hold. I've just got to get stronger.

"I've had it for the last few days, just a product of training hard and probably the last match was pretty intense too and it didn't settle down.

'Adapting to clay will not faze Emma' - Konta on Raducanu's chances at French Open

Despite the issue proving problematic at Indian Wells, the world No. 13 believes she should be fit to play at the Miami Open from March 21 with her maiden French Open tilt to follow in May.

"When you are crossing your fingers to hold serve every time, it's tough. I couldn't really drive up and I was kind of struggling to turn and reach. The margins were so small. I should be good for Miami, for sure."

It was, at least, a better day for another Brit as Harriet Dart’s impressive run at Indian Wells continued with a straight-sets victory over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in the third round.

The British qualifier had already beaten Ana Konjuh before she stunned Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the second round. Dart is currently No. 122 in the world, but her WTA ranking is set to be at least No. 99 after reaching the round of 16.

'A positive experience' - Konta evaluates Raducanu's debut campaign at Australian Open

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

WTA Indian Wells Dart roars back to record famous win over Svitolina 12/03/2022 AT 02:25