Iga Swiatek has revealed how Rafael Nadal’s remarkable comeback win at Indian Wells inspired her to victory over Clara Tauson.

Third seed Swiatek rallied after dropping the opening set to beat Tauson 6-7(3) 6-2 6-1 and reach the last 16. It was the second time in a row, and fourth this season, that Swiatek has won after losing the first set.

“It inspired me a lot,” said Swiatek, who only won three of the 14 matches in 2021 where she lost the opening set.

“I was thinking that if he could win against a guy who was serving that fast, and break him in the last few games, anything is possible.

“I’m believing in myself and trying to do as he does.”

Swiatek has previously described herself as a “big fan” of Nadal and she stuck around in Melbourne after losing her Australian Open semi-final earlier this year to see Nadal win his 21st Grand Slam title.

Her victory over Tauson was her seventh win in a row after lifting the title at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open.

“I’m getting pretty experienced at winning matches from one set down, so I’m pretty happy about that,” she said.

“In previous years, I would struggle with confidence after losing the first set, but right now I’m just focused on finding solutions.

“I felt like physically I'm really well prepared and I could use all my strengths, even after two hours of playing. So I'm pretty proud of that.”

Swiatek, who next faces 15th seed Angelique Kerber, thinks her work with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz has been paying off.

Abramowicz travels with the 2020 French Open champion around the globe and the world No.4 says she is starting to see everything more “clearly”.

"I think my work that I've been doing with Daria is clicking and mentally I feel that I have more skills right now to just stay calm and think about solutions," she said.

“Before I struggled with emotions a little bit and sometimes I wasn't choosing the right path to change something. I don't know. After I lost the first set I remember I wanted to be like more pumped up and have more energy but right now it's like more focused and, yeah, it's easier for me to find solutions.

"Before when I was losing I felt like my whole life is bad and like the base of my existence is suddenly destroyed because I'm losing a tennis match.

“Right now I have more distance to everything and I can see clearly."

Swiatek will be facing Kerber for the first time in her career on Tuesday.

Former world No.1 Kerber was 0-2 for the season before Indian Wells but rolled past 23rd seed Daria Kasatkina for the loss of just three games in the third round.

"I think I started the season a little bit later, two months later than usual, because of all the things that happened," said Kerber.

"I didn't have the best off-season because of the Covid situation. Then coming back, being really healthy and being sure and trusting with your body - it was ok, I didn't get a big infection or situation - but now I'm almost trying to come back.

“Also mind-wise, I'm starting here a little bit fresher. So [I'm] starting the season a little bit here for me."

Looking ahead to her match with Swiatek, who she has practised with several times, Kerber said: "I think she really played consistently the last few years, especially last year and the start of this year.

“She tries to play more aggressive so she has everything that you need to have for a top player. So I think it will be a really tough match, but also it's great to have a match against a top player that I'm playing for the first time. It's not happening so often."

