US Open champion Emma Raducanu admitted "you guys cracked it!" as she confirmed she would be working with German coach Torben Beltz ahead of the 2022 season.

Raducanu has been without a full-time coach since her stunning triumph at Flushing Meadows, where she became the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam.

The British number one decided not to extend a short-term agreement with Andrew Richardson following her exploits in New York. She will begin working with Beltz ahead of the new season, which begins on 17 January.

"I'm definitely very excited to work with him throughout the pre-season and into next year so things are looking up and it's a very, very positive feeling, very excited about all the work that is to come."

Beltz is best known for his work with Angelique Kerber, who he coached across three spells, helping her to take her first steps as a professional and soar up the rankings.

It was during her second stint with Beltz that Kerber won the Australian Open, US Open, an Olympic silver medal and reached the Wimbledon final in 2016, on her way to becoming world number one.

The pair linked up again in 2021 and 33-year-old Kerber enjoyed a career resurgence, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals to briefly return to the top 10.

"He brings a lot of experience. He's obviously worked with Kerber who is such a great player and has done extremely well and won three Slams and I think that experience definitely helps with someone as inexperienced as me so he can help guide me through, which I feel really confident about," Raducanu said.

"Also he's a really positive, cheerful guy who brings great energy to the team so I think that's also important when you're travelling on the road for quite a long time on the tour."

Raducanu plans to take part in the Champions Tennis at the Royal Albert Hall at the end of November before taking her first holiday in seven years.

"It will be nice to have the opportunity to go somewhere," she said.

