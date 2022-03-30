Naomi Osaka cruised past Danielle Collins in just an hour at the Miami Open and was left concerned for her opponent after their quarter-final.

The 24-year-old lost just three games in the entire match as she reached the semi-finals with an utterly dominant 6-2 6-1 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ad

Osaka hit 13 aces as Collins clearly struggled with a neck injury throughout the one-sided encounter. The American conceded seven double-faults in total.

WTA Miami 'I don't want to be rude' - Osaka reacts to 'funny' Tsitsipas call for longer women's matches YESTERDAY AT 08:30

Collins was so hindered by the neck issue that she ended up having to serve underarm in her final service game.

While it was a hugely impressive win for the four-time Grand Slam champion, she was left to worry for her opponent due to the physical issues she was visibly having to contend with.

"I hope she is okay," she said after the match. "I have actually never seen her do that before so I think it might be pretty serious.

"I am glad I was able to get through easily or, not easily, but just quickly. I focused on hitting a lot of good returns.”

Speaking in her post-match press conference about the heckling incident which left her upset at Indian Wells, Osaka said: "Sometimes I am hyper-focused and sometimes I can hear what people are saying. Clearly!

"[Tonight] there was someone over there that was yelling 'break!' every time I was about to break or 'hit a first serve!'

"I thought that was kind of funny, but I really enjoyed the atmosphere tonight!"

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

WTA Miami 'He might scold me for that!' - Osaka jokes coach might not be happy despite win YESTERDAY AT 21:13