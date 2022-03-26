Iga Swiatek was in disbelief after becoming the new world no.1, following the shock news of Ashleigh Barty’s retirement earlier this week

Swiatek takes the mantle from Barty following her Miami Open second round 6-2 6-0 win against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, extending her career-best 12-match winning streak.

Ad

That win over Golubic follows on from winning the Indian Wells title last week – the fifth singles title in her fledgling career to date.

Tennis 'Not surprised' - Wilander hails 'complete player' Swiatek as No. 1 in waiting A DAY AGO

The 20-year-old becomes the first Polish player to sit top of the rankings to replace Barty, who remained top of the pile for 114 consecutive weeks.

"The thing is, I never really imagined that moment because, truth to be told, I was working day-by-day and playing tennis well," Swiatek said, in quotes published by BBC Sport

"But I never had the strong belief that it can actually happen. So, it's even more surreal for me."

Swiatek will now take over from Barty once the new rankings are released on April 4, and the retiring Australian delivered a glowing tribute to her former rival.

"If it is Iga, there is no better person. She's an incredible person, a great player. The way she's brought this fresh, fearless energy on to the court has been incredible,” she added.

"She thoroughly deserves it. I hope she can take it and still be her, do it her own way, and really chase what she's after in her career and her dreams."

"My tennis is going the right way" - Swiatek on attaining world no.1 ranking

Elsewhere, one of the stand-out results from Friday saw 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, ranked 279, secure her place in round three at Miami following a win over world number 24 Elise Mertens.

American Coco Gauff and the Czech Republic's two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova are also safely through following wins over Wang Qiang and Clara Burel respectively.

Britain’s Heather Watson takes to the court this afternoon in a round of 32 match against Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. Meanwhile, Kateřina Siniaková will face Daria Saville.

Tennis 'Love of the game!' - Barty different to 'freaks' like Federer, Serena and Nadal, says Wilander YESTERDAY AT 21:22