Victoria Azarenka has said "it was a mistake" to play at all after she retired mid-match during her third-round match at the Miami Open.

The former world No. 1 deleted her social media accounts after she broke down in tears during her third-round match against Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells and she could not complete her match against Linda Fruhvirtova in Miami. She had been trailing 6-2 3-0 against 16-year-old when she ended the match suddenly.

Ad

While the umpire suggested she wait for a trainer to come and speak with her, the two-time Australian Open ended the match abruptly after 45 minutes.

WTA Miami Fruhvirtova, 16, into the last-16 after Azarenka abruptly retires 14 HOURS AGO

She had earlier shouted up at her box: "Why am I here?"

"I shouldn't have gone on the court today," Azarenka said in a statement following the match in Miami.

"The last few weeks have been extremely stressful in my personal life. Last match took so much out of me, but I wanted to play in front of a great audience as they helped me pull through my first match.

"I wanted to go out there and try but it was a mistake. I always look forward to the challenge and pressure of competition but today it was too much. I have to and will learn from this."

Victoria Azarenka rompe a llorar en pleno partido en Indian Wells Image credit: Getty Images

The Belarusian, who was playing under a neutral flag due to sanctions against Russia and Belarus, had ended her Indian Wells match while she was serving at 2-2 in the second set. She said to the chair umpire: "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry."

Rybakina had walked to the net to check if her opponent was okay at the same time the chair umpire approached her. She eventually recovered and held her serve, but lost the match 6-3 6-4.

Ahead of the tournament at Indian Wells, Azarenka had said she was “devastated” by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“I am devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days - against - and in Ukraine,” she wrote on Twitter.

“It’s heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence. Since my early childhood, I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people, as well as both nations, friendly and supportive of one another.

“It is hard to witness the violent separation that is currently taking place instead of supporting and finding compassion for each other.

“My heart is with everyone directly and indirectly impacted by this war that is causing such pain and suffering for so many. I hope and wish for peace and an end to the war.”

WTA Miami Russian star Zvonareva displays 'no war' message at Miami Open A DAY AGO