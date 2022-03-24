Ashleigh Barty says “there is no better person” than Iga Swiatek to replace her as world No. 1 after the Australian’s bombshell retirement aged 25.

Barty was tipped to dominate for the next decade after ending a 44-year wait for a home winner at the Australian Open, with Eurosport expert Mats Wilander claiming she could win 10 more Grand Slams after taking women’s tennis to the “next level”.

However, the three-time major winner announced on Wednesday she was leaving the sport to “chase other dreams”.

Current world No. 2 Swiatek, 20, is in pole position to replace Barty at the WTA summit, with the 2020 French Open champion needing just one win at the Miami Open to guarantee the top ranking. Swiatek faces world No. 42 Viktorija Golubic in her opening test in Miami on Friday.

“I’ll be coming off the rankings in the next cycle, which will be after Miami,” said Barty.

“It’s a new start for the tour, which is going to be really exciting for them. They’ve got exceptional players, great depth. It’s going to be really exciting for them.

“I’m not sure of what the possibilities are. I’ve never been one to look at it much. I know that if it is Iga, there is no better person. She’s an incredible person, a great tennis player. The way that she’s brought this fresh, fearless energy onto the court has been incredible.

“I loved testing myself against her. I loved playing her. I loved practicing with her and spending time with her team. She’s a brilliant person, and was one of the first to message me, which is really nice.

“I think she thoroughly deserves it. I hope that she can take it and still be her, do it her own way, and really chase what she’s after in her career and her dreams.”

Swiatek admitted the shock news had left her “crying for a long time”. Barty has won both of their encounters, including a 6-2 6-4 win in the Australian Open semi-finals in January en route to the trophy.

“You already know that I like to cry, so I was crying for a long time,” Swiatek said.

“I mean, there was lot of confusion in me, for sure. But also sadness because when I think of the player that is really complete in terms of physicality, mentality, tennis-wise, I always thought of Ash and I always looked up to her. I mean, I still do.

“It would be really nice also to be able to compete against her for the next few years and actually try to play better and better, to be able to beat her slice. We’re going to miss her, for sure.”

