Emma Raducanu will return to action at the WTA 250 event in Portoroz next week after receiving a wild card for the tournament in Slovenia.

Raducanu joins fellow former Grand Slam winners Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova in the draw.

That meant that Raducanu is set to drop out of the top 70 of the world's rankings after failing to defend any of the points she won with a sensational maiden Grand Slam triumph in New York as a qualifier last year.

The 19-year-old Brit nonetheless insists that she is keen to work her way "back up" the rankings and believes that she now has a "clean slate" after a whirlwind year.

"But I want new experiences. In a way I've kind of done that, so I want another tournament. It doesn't really matter what it is. I think any player would be happy to win a tournament.

"It's a clean slate. I'm going to drop down the rankings. Climb my way back up."

Like Raducanu, Rybakina was beaten in the first round at Flushing Meadows as she returned to action at a major for the first time since winning Wimbledon earlier this summer

Krejcikova, meanwhile, reached the second round, before exiting with a defeat to Aleksandra Krunic. The Czech player - alongside compatriot Katerina Siniakova - is still alive in the women's doubles however, and they play their quarter-final match on Wednesday in New York.

The Portoroz event returned to the WTA calendar in 2021 after a ten-year absence. Jasmine Paolini secured her first singles title in that edition, beating Alison Riske, the third seed, in the final.

The Italian is set to defend her title, while Cornet and Beatriz Haddad Maia are also due to compete.

