Iga Swiatek beat Zheng Qinwen to set up a French Open rematch against Coco Gauff in San Diego.

The women's world No. 1, who has 61 victories to her name this year, has been almost unplayable.

Yet things were not easy for her in the Round of 16 in San Diego against Qinwen, who she edged past after a well-fought 6-4 4-6 6-1 win.

Switaek faced just one break point in the first set and broke her opponent at 4-all before serving out the set, capitalising on some week second serves from Qinwen.

But the Chinese challenger bounced back, saving five break points at 4-all in the second, holding for 5-4 before stunning Swiatek with a break of her own.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion was unfazed, winning six of the next seven games to take the match in style.

"Qinwen, she has a different game style because she's playing topspin on her forehand and the ball is flying pretty high," Swiatek said. "So today I had to adjust to that.

"But overall, the first matches of any tournament is about adjusting to the conditions we have here."

Swiatek will now play world No. 8 Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals, a rematch of their French Open final where Swiatek came out on top.

Swiatek has won all six sets they've played across three matches together, with the Pole losing just four games across in both of their previous encounters this season at Roland Garros and Miami.

