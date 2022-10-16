Iga Swiatek qualified for her ninth final of 2022, coming from a set down to beat Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-2 6-2 at the San Diego Open.

After Pegula won the first set, which had three breaks of serve, the match was paused for over an hour due to heavy rain.

Swiatek later admitted she simply completed crossword puzzles while waiting - and it seemed to do the trick.

The world No. 1 came out with a 3-0 lead in the second set after play resumed and was able to close out the set with a forehand that caught the line.

The third set saw her take a 4-2 lead, and Swiatek took advantage of a tired Pegula, qualifying for the final after the fourth seed’s forehand found the net.

The win was Swiatek’s 63rd of the season, equalling Angelique Kerber’s win record for the most WTA Tour victories in the past six years.

Swiatek is now 23-1 in matches held in the United States this year.

She will take on either Donna Vekic or Danielle Collins in the final.

The two were in the middle of their semi-final match on Saturday night, but with the rain pouring heavily down on the players, the decision was made to suspend the match until Sunday.

Before play was stopped, Collins was leading Vekic 4-6 6-4 4-2.

