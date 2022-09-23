Emma Raducanu defeated Magda Linette in the quarter-finals of the Korean Open in straight sets, 6-2 6-2.

The win for the teenage Briton is the first time she has won three consecutive matches since her sensational US Open triumph last year, after a season in which she struggled to match her 2021 form from New York.

Raducanu has been working with Dmitry Tursunov, her Russian coach, since July.

The 19-year-old won four of the five break points she forced and kept her service game tight, with 93% points won on her first serve, as she rarely looked threatened by her Polish opponent.

Raducanu had won her previous match 6-3 7-5 against Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer to earn the chance to beat the world No. 51.

She will play the winner of Jelena Ostapenko's match with Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva on Saturday.

