Coco Gauff is continuing her hugely impressive progress after being named as world doubles No. 1 following her Canadian Open title.

Gauff won the WTA 1000 title in Toronto alongside fellow Jessica Pegula, beating American-Australian duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez, 6-4 6-7(5) 10-5 on Sunday.

After the victory, Gauff said in quotes published by tennis365.com : “Being No. 1 is pretty cool. I have no words. I didn’t really know it was coming this week and what I had to do. But [Pegula] told me.

“As a kid, I’m going to be honest with you, I didn’t even know there was separate rankings for singles and doubles. But when I got on tour and when I realised I could do well in doubles, yes I wanted to get there. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be No. 1 in anything?”

The 18-year-old has made outstanding progress since bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, but her achievements in the doubles discipline arguably usurps her accomplishments as a singles player.

Aside from reaching the 2021 US Open and 2022 French Open finals as a player, Gauff won two doubles WTA 1000 events this year in both Canada and in Qatar, also making it to a semi-final in Miami and the quarter-finals at Indian Wells and Madrid.

Gauff becomes the 46th player to reach No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings, and the 11th player to achieve this feat.

She is also the second-youngest player to move top of the pile at the age of 18 years and 154. It is an achievement only beaten by Martina Hingis, who went top at the age of 17 years and 251 days back in June 1998.

Meanwhile, Pegula is now eighth in the doubles rankings and was delighted to help lift her compatriot into top spot.

“I’m so glad that I could help [Gauff] get there,” she added.

“I think we’re No. 1 in the race and the top two Americans in singles. So, it’s been a pretty cool little journey that we’re on together, even though I’m 10 years older.”

Following the victory in Canada, the duo now turn their attention to the Cincinnati Masters as fourth seeds. First up is a match against either Ingrid Neel and Jessie Aney or Alexa Guarachi and Andreja Klepac in the second round.

