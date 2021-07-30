Bryony Page continued an excellent day for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020 by winning a bronze medal on the trampoline.

The silver medallist from five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, Page produced a composed routine to take back-to-back Olympic medals.

Page was beaten by a pair of Chinese trampolinists.

Three-time World Championship gold medallist Zhu Xueying added an Olympic title to her collection with an overall score of 56.635, including an outstanding 16.800 score for her execution.

Her teammate Liu Lingling took silver with 56.360 points overall.

Page was the only other competitor to attempt a routine of the highest difficulty tariff (15.000 points), and survived competition from Rosannagh MacLennan of Canada to win bronze.

She scored highly for execution, and though her time of flight was scored lower than MacLennan's, she narrowly out-scored the Canadian overall - Page scoring 55.735 points to MacLennan's 55.460.

"I can’t quite believe it still. The day went painfully slow and painfully quick at the same time," she said after winning her medal.

I’m extremely happy and relieved, I can’t believe I’ve got a second Olympic medal, it’s amazing. I hoped I could do it, I put a bit of pressure on myself about it. At the start of the cycle I choose to have surgery on my ankle to fix an issue I’d been struggling with for a few years.

“The first surgery didn’t solve the injury so I had to go in again and I was out for two years. My second surgery caused of bit of nerve damage and that put some doubt in my mind about whether I could get back on the trampoline.

“My foot is still not fully healed but I don’t notice it unless I’m stood on a hard surface for a long time, which luckily isn’t a problem with trampolining.

“I was so grateful to be back doing what I loved and try to get back to the standard I was in Rio and then pushing on. I might not have shown my very best today but it was the best I could have done.”

The 30-year-old had become Great Britain's first ever Olympic medallist in trampoline when she won a surprise silver in Rio.

There had been a surprise when home favourite Hikaru Mori failed to make the final, finishing only 13th in qualifying after falling.

Page's medal takes Team GB's tally to 24 - six golds, nine silvers and nine bronze medals.

