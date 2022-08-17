Olympic champions Jonny Brownlee and Georgia Taylor-Brown lead a star-studded field for the 2022 Super League Triathlon (SLT) series which will begin in September.

SLT sees the usual legs of swimming, cycling and running to form a traditional triathlon, but with additional rules to test athletic ability which increases the excitement to make the sport more popular.

Brownlee, Hayden Wilde and Vincent Luis are among the biggest names in the men’s field, with Taylor-Brown and Non Stanford in the women’s field.

Brits Beth Potter and Sophie Coldwell are also in the line-up, with several young athletes being given an opportunity to compete in the series.

More names will be revealed before the all-important draft on August 23, when the athletes will be put into teams to battle it out to become the champion

2022 Super League Triathlon confirmed athletes

Twenty men and 20 women have been announced so far, with more wild cards to be confirmed in the coming days.

Women: Verena Steinhauser (Italy), Natalie Van Coevorden (Australia), Hanne De Vet (Belgium), Emma Jeffcoat (Australia), Nicole van der Kaay (New Zealand), Georgia Taylor-Brown (Great Britain), Jeanne Lehair (Luxembourg), Miriam Casillas García (Spain), Taylor Spivey (USA), Alissa Konig (Switzerland), Sian Rainsley (Great Britain), Cathia Schär (Switzerland), Sophia Green (Great Britain), Sophie Coldwell (Great Britain), Sara Röel (Mexico), Beth Potter (Great Britain), Kate Waugh (Great Britain), Non Stanford (Great Britain), Rachel Klamer (Netherlands), Julia Hauser (Austria)*

Men: Max Stapley (Great Britain), Shachar Sagiv (Israel), Chase McQueen (USA), Tyler Mislawchuk (Canada), Valentin Wernz (Germany), Jamie Riddle (South Africa), Daniel Dixon (Great Britain), Hayden Wilde (New Zealand), João Silva (Portugal), Matt Hauser (Australia), Tayler Reid (New Zealand), Sergio Baxter Cabrera (Spain), Henri Scoeman (South Africa), Jonathan Brownlee (Great Britain), Vasco Vilaca (Portugal), Kenji Nener (Japan), Vincent Luis (France), Emil Holme (Denmark), Jonas Schomburg (Germany), Marten Van Riel (Belgium).

First wild cards: Cassandre Beaugrand (France), Laura Lindemann (Germany), Richard Murray (Netherlands).

Hauser suffered an injury and will not compete

2022 Super League Triathlon Calendar

The 2022 SLT series will kick-off in London on September 4 with Munich, Malibu and Toulouse following over the next five weeks.

There will be a three-week break before the Series Grand Finale which will be held in NEOM, Saudi Arabia.

Sunday September 4: London, UK

Sunday September 11: Munich, Germany

Saturday September 17: Malibu, USA

Sunday October 2: Toulouse, France

Saturday October 29: NEOM, Saudi Arabia

