World Triathlon and Super League Triathlon are working in partnership to deliver the Arena Games Triathlon World Championship Series, which will see the first ever Esports World Champions in triathlon crowned.

What is the Arena Games Triathlon?

The Arena Games Triathlon is an innovative esport concept which blends real life with virtual racing.

The swimming leg takes place in an Olympic sized pool, while the bike and run sections are completed on smart trainers and self-powered curved treadmills.

When and where is the series being held?

There are three dates and locations in the calendar for 2022:

Munich - 9th April 2022

London - 23rd April 2022

Singapore - 7th May 2022

Alex Yee of Team Great Britain competes during the Mixed Relay Triathlon on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Who is taking part?

Alex Yee - The 24-year-old British Olympian is the Super League's reigning Championship Series winner and will prove to be a formidable opponent in the Arena Games Triathlon. Yee was a gold and silver medallist at Tokyo 2020, topping the podium with the mixed relay team and taking second place in the men's triathlon.

Chase McQueen - Grandson of Hollywood icon Steve McQueen, Chase came through the USA Triathlon's 'Project Podium'. He was disqualified in his first World Triathlon Championship Series race last year after a coming together with Alistair Brownlee in Leeds.

Beth Potter - The only British female to take part, Potter enters with confidence after stunning the world of athletics last year with a world record time of 14:41 on the road for 5km, having also just taken a surprise victory at the Arena Games in London.

Barbara De Koning - The 19-year-old Dutch athlete is regarded as one of the hottest properties in the sport and is no stranger to Super League, having won the girl's race in Malta in 2019. In junior events, she was a multiple winner last year, and is already the four time Dutch national youth champion.

How can I watch the events?

You can watch the first day of action from Munich on Saturday April 9th on Eurosport 2 and stream on discovery+.

The broadcast aims to bring you "closer than ever" to the athletes with in-your-face cameras showing you their raw emotion right up close.

Format

Athletes will need to qualify for a place in the final by performing well in their heat, which will consist of two stages.

Depending on which venue is hosting the event, between 8 and 10 athletes will compete in a three stage final. The times from the first and second stage will be added together, and the athlete with the fastest time will start the third stage first in a pursuit format.

- - -

