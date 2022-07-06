Triathlon has become the first sport in Britain to establish an 'open' category for transgender athletes to compete.

The British Triathlon Federation announced that the category, which will start from January 2023, will be for “all individuals including male, [male and female] transgender and those non-binary who were male sex at birth."

There will also be a female category "for those who are female sex at birth."

The categories will apply for athletes over the age of 12 in competitive races which have prizes, times, and/or rankings.

A statement from the British Triathlon Federation said: “We started this process at the end of 2021 and went through a period of independent consultation earlier this year to explore options for categorisation into triathlon competition in Great Britain.

“This ensured that along with the latest research, we heard from our community, key groups and individuals about their views and experiences.”

The decision comes shortly after swimming’s governing body FINA voted to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite events, unless they have completed their transition by the age of 12.

FINA also said they are considering proposals for an open competition category.

Most Olympic sports use testosterone limits as a basis for inclusion.

World Athletics president Lord Coe has hinted that his organisation could follow FINA in banning transgender women.

"We see an international federation asserting its primacy in setting rules, regulations and policies that are in the best interest of its sport," Coe told BBC Sport.

"This is as it should be. We have always believed that biology trumps gender and we will continue to review our regulations in line with this. We will follow the science.

"We continue to study, research and contribute to the growing body of evidence that testosterone is a key determinant in performance, and have scheduled a discussion on our regulations with our council at the end of the year."

