Dave Ellis and guide Luke Pollard have retained their PTVI World Championship title following a dominant performance at the World Triathlon Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The now three-time PTVI world champions came out of the water further down the field but made up time on the bike leg, battling with the French pair of Thibaut Rigaudeau and his guide, Cyril Viennot.

Ad

With some work to do on the opening leg of the run, the Brits showed their strength to overtake the French athletes and add another piece of silverware to an already joyous 2022.

Triathlon Highlights: Hauser wins men's race as Wilde takes championship victory 29/10/2022 AT 14:00

Alison Peasgood, her guide Brooke Gillies, and Claire Cashmore also picked up medals for Great Britain on the opening day of competition.

"Itâ€™s brilliant to be world champion again," said Ellis. "It feels like it gets more difficult every time because everyone is gunning for you, and you get a bit nervous about it. To defend the title back in Abu Dhabi is awesome.

"We were chasing for a bit. It's a real quick bike and itâ€™s tough to catch people, everyone was going really quick.

"Thankfully we came off near the front and then could put a good run together."

Following a disappointing Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which saw Ellis bow out of the competition with a flat tire, the pair have gone from strength to strength in 2022, including bouncing back from injury to claim Commonwealth and world titles.

Pollard added: "With the start of the year with Dave's broken arms, he's really dedicated himself this year and it's really paid off today.

"It's massive, it feels pretty special."

Peasgood and Gillies equalled their 2021 result of bronze in an emotionally tough race.

The Paralympian has been out of training for the past eight weeks following her brother-in-law George Peasgood's cycling accident and the duo admitted it was the thought of George that pushed them over the finish line in Abu Dhabi.

"It feels like first place to me," she said. "I didn't think we would be here fighting this world champs so to be here and for Brooke to get me around so safely I couldnâ€™t be happier."

Gilles added: "It was a hard race for sure, but mentality took us through, George [Peasgood] brought us home and so did my Nanna.

"I think we've done everyone proud, and we have done what we could today. We can't be happier than third place, it's the icing on the cake."

Paralympic bronze medallist Cashmore grabbed silver in the PTS5 event, with an incredible swim leg putting her in winning contention until the USA's Grace Norman spoiled her efforts.

She said: "I'm really chuffed with that for this year and hopefully I will come back stronger and fitter next year.

"On the run it was about maintaining that distance to Grace and come away with the second."

Sportsbeat 2022

Triathlon Highlights: Taylor-Brown wins women's race in Neom 29/10/2022 AT 13:54