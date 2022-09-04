Hayden Wilde has won the London race of Super League Triathlon for the second year in a row.

The New Zealander, representing Team Sharks, beat Matt Hauser (Eagles) into second and Britain's Alex Yee (Rhinos) into third.

There was huge controversy in the first stage as Hauser, who was second out of the water, was told in transition that he was disqualified for a false start. The Australian protested but replays showed that it was his Team Eagles team-mate Jamie Riddle who was in fact the culprit.

Common sense prevailed however as it was confirmed a short while later that Hauser's swim points would count.

Hauser's Eagles did also earn a 'short chute' which allowed him a shortcut on the final run, however, he was still unable to get the better of Wilde who repeated his 2021 triumph in the English capital.

"I feel extremely sorry for Hauser," Wilde confessed afterwards. "His partner got the penalty but unfortunately, he had to serve it.

"Things happen like that but he raced amazingly out there. I actually didn't realise he had the short chute so when I turned around I thought 'oh man, I've got to work for this' and really happy to bring it home."

Meanwhile, Cassandre Beaugrand, of Team Scorpions, sprinted to a thrilling victory in the women’s race.

The Frenchwoman kept tight on the heels of Team Rhinos’ Taylor Spivey as they emerged from the water on stage 3, and she made her move in the final lap of the closing run to take the win, three seconds ahead of the American.

It’s her third win in the UK this year.

“I gave it everything I could and I want to thank my physio because I had some pain in my hip. I was able to run my best today,” said Beaugrand afterwards.

Spivey said: “I'm happy to finally get on the podium this year. I've had a lot of fourth places this year, but I just wish I could've taken the win.”

The 2021 champion and Beaugrand’s team-mate, Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown, was 19 seconds adrift of the leader.

A disappointed Taylor-Brown commented: “It was all tough. I feel very heavy and sluggish so hopefully I’ll feel good in a couple of weeks.”

Beaugrand now leads the 2022 Championship Series women’s leaderboard with 15 points, with Spivey in second with 14 and Taylor-Brown in third on 13.

However, with Beaugrand not racing in Malibu, today’s result means Spivey is favourite to take the overall series win.

