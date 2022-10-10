Paralympian George Peasgood is in critical care and yet to regain consciousness after suffering a brain injury from a serious bike accident.

Peasgood's girlfriend Frankie Hall, a cyclist at Loughborough University, shared details on Instagram of the accident that occurred last Saturday.

There were no other parties involved in the incident which was attended within minutes by the Hertfordshire and East Essex Air Ambulance.

Peasgood has a diffuse axonal injury, described as a devastating traumatic brain injury and a major cause of unconsciousness and persistent vegetative state.

The 27-year-old is currently undergoing treatment in a neuro critical care unit, with friends on social media describing him as 'fighting hard.'

"To all of our friends, please know your support means the world to me, and will to do him too," said Hall.

"He is a fighter, I've never known anyone as strong as George and I know, when it's ready he will pull through."

Peasgood suffered a traumatic injury to his left leg when he was two years old, which led to him undergoing several reconstructive surgeries during his childhood.

He won Paralympic medals in two sports in Tokyo, taking silver in the men's PTS5 triathlon and bronze in the C4 cycling road time trial two days later. Sportsbeat 2022

