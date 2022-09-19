American Collin Chartier pulled off an incredibly strong finish to win the first-ever PTO US Open in the blazing Dallas heat.

Athletics legend and Dallas native Michael Johnson was a famous face on the sidelines as Chartier stormed to a hugely impressive victory in extremely hot temperatures in Texas.

The 28-year-old from California found another gear when he needed to in order to defeat compatriot Sam Long on the penultimate running lap to claim his first major race victory in style.

"I believed I had a chance of winning today," Chartier said. "I knew if the fatigue kind of settled down … if it was all good, I knew I could win today.

"It felt really relaxed [during the race]. I was really focused. You know, you could see here I typically have a watch, it fell off in the swim, so I was blind for pacing.

"I really honed in on how I felt. I was like, patience, patience. Just relax, and then that last lap, like, boom, had to go. I had the energy because I just had patience all day.”

In a nice post-race exchange caught by the cameras, Chartier quipped to Johnson: "I’m still not as fast as you.”

Johnson responded: "I know, but you look good doing it. That is what is important. Whatever it takes to win.”

Denmark’s Magnus Ditlev, who finished in second place, said: "It was really getting to me with the heat, but otherwise I think it was a really fun race.

"It was fun, dynamic racing, especially on the bike with Sam and I attacking the course, and then on the run course, I felt in control and was able to take Sam in the last 200 metres.

"So it was a really fun dynamic for me today actually feeling that I’m racing and not just trying to survive.”

Long, who came in third, added: "It is a little bittersweet getting third in the end. But yeah, I did the best I could. I mean, I took a lot of risks on the bike. I had to bridge way up. I used that to my strength.

"Then on the run I was warm, but I wasn’t too hot. It was kind of more muscular, and at the end of the day, I did the best I could and we got two Americans on the podium. In Dallas, that’s incredible. Thanks for all the fans.”

