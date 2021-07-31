Brownlee, Jessica Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee secured Team GB's seventh gold medal at the Games in the first ever triathlon mixed relay.

Yee crossed the line 14 seconds ahead of the USA while France took bronze.

Brownlee picked up a bronze medal at the London 2012 Games and a silver in Rio 2016, but he is very happy to finally win a gold medal at Tokyo.

"If someone told me and the start of my career I'd win Olympic bronze, silver and gold I'd definitely have taken that," he told Eurosport.

"It was probably my last ever Olympic race. It was special, to do it with these guys is amazing.

"Relays are about not making mistakes, being calm under pressure and I think we did all of that from start to finish, it's absolutely incredible."

Gold medallists Jessica Learmonth, Jonathon Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee of Team Great Britain celebrate following the Mixed Relay Triathlon

Learmonth added: "I felt the pressure a bit going out first, I didnt want to let the team down so I just tried to do the little things right and thankfully that was alright."

Individual women's silver medallist Taylor-Brown built up a strong lead in the third leg and was glad she added another medal to her collection.

She said: "My first Olympic Games and I'm going away with two medals... I couldn't have even dreamt about this, it's pretty incredible and just to end it with the team after such a weird year with Covid it was even more special."

Yee was overtaken by France's Vincent Luis on the bike stage before the 23-year-old Brit pulled clear on the final 2km run. Yee says he is delighted to now be an Olympic champion.

He said: "Watching Jonny and the other guys in the road race in 2012 lit a fire for me and for me to come here two games later and do this... I could never have imagined this. It just shows it's possible for anyone. Dare to dream."

Gold medalists Jessica Learmonth, Jonathon Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee of Team Great Britain Image credit: Getty Images

- - -

