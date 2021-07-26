The Tokyo 2020 men’s triathlon kicked off with an embarrassing false start after a boat filming the event was sat in the way as the divers went in.

As the starting hooter was blown, the boat sat in front of half of the competitors blocking them from being able to dive in, before reversing towards competitors who had begun to swim.

The race was ground to a halt and restarted, but not until many competitors, who were initially oblivious to the hooters and flags attempting to recall them to the start, had swum a fair distance before being forced to return to the start.

Commenting on the event's false start, Eurosport pundit Tanni Grey-Thompson said: “That was a bit of a dramatic start.”

Triathlon fans have commented that the incident was unacceptable and unfair on those athletes who were forced back to the podium.

Two-time Olympic golf medalist Alistair Brownlee was the initial favorite for the Tokyo 2020 triathlon but was unable to qualify.

Team GB and Olympic debutant Yee had led heading into the final stretch after a gruelling swim and bike race, but 27-year-old Blummenfelt was the first to cross the line after a perfectly timed attack in the last lap.

Great Britain had high hopes for Jonny Brownlee, who finished fifth, but it was his team-mate Yee who shone in Tokyo alongside Blummenfelt.

