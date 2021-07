Triathlon

Tokyo 2020 - ‘My goodness me! What happens here?’ – bizarre false start at the Triathlon

The Tokyo 2020 men’s Triathlon kicked off with an weird false start after some confusion as a boat appeared to get in the way of half the competitors. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:17, 27 minutes ago