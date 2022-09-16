The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) hosts its prestigious US Open in Dallas this weekend.

Ahead of the event, several of the top athletes racing in Texas discuss their chances in a special pre-race press conference live at 1700BST.

They will be joined by special guest and four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson.

"It's a really good triathlon scene in Dallas and always has been," Johnson said beforehand. "I think that's great for the event, but certainly great for the city as well.

"I think you'll see lots of folks coming out to really enjoy [it]; families and kids, in particular, are really big on sport in the Dallas area."

The PTO US Open triathlon will be available to watch on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk on 17-18 September.

