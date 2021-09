Triathlon

Vincent Luis beats Jonny Brownlee to win Triathlon Super League in Munich

Vincent Luis of France won the men's Super League Triathlon in Munich, Germany on Sunday. Last year's champion out-sprinted Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee to snatch victory for the Scorpions. Olympic silver medallist Alex Yee of Great Britain, who led at the halfway stage, finished third.

