FISU received its first two submissions to host the 2027 FISU World University Games the same day its bidding process officially began. From 1 September 2021 until 31 January 2022, National University Sports Federations (NUSFs) are able to submit their bids for the 2027 and 2029 FISU World University Games. The Republic of Korea and the USA were the first to submit their bids to host the world’s largest multi-sport events for students-athletes

“It is very encouraging to see such a strong interest to host the future editions of the FISU World University Games in 2027 and 2029, despite the current pandemic situation,” FISU Secretary General-CEO Eric Saintrond expresses. “In this time of great uncertainty surrounding the feasibility of major international sports events, receiving two strong bids the same day that FISU opened its bidding process is a positive sign of things to come, not only for FISU but also for the world of international sports. This demonstrates that our events have great value for the cities who organise them, and also shows that sport is considered an important aspect of our global community, even in the midst of a pandemic.”

Both countries have already hosted previous FISU World University Games. The USA hosted two Universiades: the Lake Placid 1972 Winter Universiade and the Buffalo 1993 Summer Universiade. In addition, the upcoming winter edition of the 2023 FISU World University Games will be held again in Lake Placid meaning that if the USA wins this bid, it will be their fourth time hosting the FISU World University Games.

The Republic of Korea have already hosted three FISU World University Games: the Chonju-Muju 1997 Winter Universiade, the Daegu 2003 and the Gwanju 2015 Summer Universiades.

For the 2027 and 2029 FISU World University Games, FISU put a strong emphasis on sustainability. Reusing already existing venues, avoiding one-time use items such as plastic cups and promoting public transportations is key to produce a strong bid. More information about producing a strong bid for the 2027 and 2029 FISU World University Games came be found here.

