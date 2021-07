Volleyball

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Nasty!' - Volleyball star gets foot painfully stuck in advertising hoarding

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Nasty!' - A Team France volleyball star gets his foot stuck in an advertising hoarding in what looks to be a very painful incident.

00:00:41, 37 minutes ago